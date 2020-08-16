Global  
 

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions Trailer

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions Trailer - The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2020 Inductions debuts Saturday, November 7 on HBO and to stream on HBO Max.

The special presentation will honor this year’s inductees: Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, The Notorious B.I.G., T-Rex, and Ahmet Ertegun Award honorees Jon Landau and Irving Azoff.

The special will feature guests including Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St.

Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, Nancy Wilson and more, all highlighting the importance and influence of the 2020 inductees.

