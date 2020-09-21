Virus that causes Covid-19 can survive for 28 days on common surfaces, research says

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 4 minutes ago

The virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, according to Australian researchers.

That's according to australian researchers, who say the findigs highlight the need for cleaning and handwashing to combat the virus.

Findings from the study done by australia's national science found that at 68 degrees fahrenheit... covid 19 remained infectious for 28 days on smooth surfaces.

By comparison, influenza a virus has been found to survive on surfaces for 17 days.

