Gulfport Fire Department looking for new recruits
Looking for employment?
Here’s a hot job offer!
The Gulfport Fire Department is looking for ten new recruits.
Here's - hot job offer.- the gulfport fire department is- looking for 10 new recruits.- if you're interested, check out- the city of - gulfport's website and you'll - find the listing under the- employment tab.
- they'll have a written exam thi- wednesday night at 5:30.- if you pass, you move on to the- next step which is the physical- test.
- you're watching a prior physica- exam done by the fire - department.
- you'll also have to go through- background checks and oral- interviews.
If you meet all - the requirements, you'll be in- their - next recruit class and take on- the role of a future fire - fighter for the city of - gulfport.
At the station, its - 24 hours on - and 48 hours off.
- fire chief michael beyerstedt - shares with - news 25 why he enjoys being a - firefighter.- - "giving back to the community i a big - thing for me, helping out peopl- ts a goo feeling making a - difference in - someones lives like that, and - this job gives you that - opportunity everyday."
- - - if you need more time to prepar- yourself theres always next - time, - the fire department has -