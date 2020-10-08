Gulfport Fire Department looking for new recruits

Video Credit: WXXV - Published on October 12, 2020

The Gulfport Fire Department is looking for ten new recruits.

- - looking for employment?

Here's - hot job offer.- the gulfport fire department is- looking for 10 new recruits.- if you're interested, check out- the city of - gulfport's website and you'll - find the listing under the- employment tab.

- they'll have a written exam thi- wednesday night at 5:30.- if you pass, you move on to the- next step which is the physical- test.

- you're watching a prior physica- exam done by the fire - department.

- you'll also have to go through- background checks and oral- interviews.

If you meet all - the requirements, you'll be in- their - next recruit class and take on- the role of a future fire - fighter for the city of - gulfport.

At the station, its - 24 hours on - and 48 hours off.

- fire chief michael beyerstedt - shares with - news 25 why he enjoys being a - firefighter.- - "giving back to the community i a big - thing for me, helping out peopl- ts a goo feeling making a - difference in - someones lives like that, and - this job gives you that - opportunity everyday."

- - - if you need more time to prepar- yourself theres always next - time, - the fire department has -