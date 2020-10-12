Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:35s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:35s - Published Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Official Trailer - Kat Graham ("The Vampire Diaries") and Alexander Ludwig ("Vikings") star in a tale inspired by a real Yuletide tradition. - Netflix - Plot synopsis: A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition. Directed by Martin Wood starring Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen release date November 5, 2020 (on Netflix) 0

