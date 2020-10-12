Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:35s - Published
Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen
Operation Christmas Drop Movie - Official Trailer - Kat Graham ("The Vampire Diaries") and Alexander Ludwig ("Vikings") star in a tale inspired by a real Yuletide tradition.
- Netflix - Plot synopsis: A by-the-book political aide falls for a big-hearted Air Force pilot while looking to shut down his tropical base and its airborne Christmas tradition.
Directed by Martin Wood starring Kat Graham, Alexander Ludwig, Virginia Madsen release date November 5, 2020 (on Netflix)