Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:14s - Published 7 minutes ago Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base Firefighters are battling a wildfire that is burning in a training area of Fort Carson. The blaze, named the Wild Horse Fire, had burned 580 acres as of late Monday afternoon. The Wild Horse Fire doesn't currently threaten any people or property on the base, Fort Carson officials said in a statement. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this John Maring RT @CBSDenver: Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base https://t.co/YI9FqDK2J9 https://t.co/M5UwpzNf… 3 hours ago CBSDenver Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base https://t.co/YI9FqDK2J9 https://t.co/M5UwpzNfeJ 3 hours ago

