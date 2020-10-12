Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base
Firefighters are battling a wildfire that is burning in a training area of Fort Carson.
The blaze, named the Wild Horse Fire, had burned 580 acres as of late Monday afternoon.
The Wild Horse Fire doesn't currently threaten any people or property on the base, Fort Carson officials said in a statement.