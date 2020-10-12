Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base

Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:14s - Published
Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base

Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base

Firefighters are battling a wildfire that is burning in a training area of Fort Carson.

The blaze, named the Wild Horse Fire, had burned 580 acres as of late Monday afternoon.

The Wild Horse Fire doesn't currently threaten any people or property on the base, Fort Carson officials said in a statement.


You Might Like


Tweets about this

JohnMaring2

John Maring RT @CBSDenver: Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base https://t.co/YI9FqDK2J9 https://t.co/M5UwpzNf… 3 hours ago

CBSDenver

CBSDenver Wild Horse Fire Jumps Across Highway 115, Now Burning On Fort Carson Army Base https://t.co/YI9FqDK2J9 https://t.co/M5UwpzNfeJ 3 hours ago