Titans set to play Bills Tuesday

Titans set to play Bills Tuesday

Titans set to play Bills Tuesday

With no new COVID-19 cases, the Tennessee Titans are set to play the Bills tomorrow.

REPORT: Titans Vs. Bills Moved To Tuesday, Buffalo Vs. Kansas City Moved To Sunday

This isn't good
Daily Caller

Titans vs. Bills odds, line, spread: Week 5 picks, Tuesday NFL predictions from model on 103-69 roll

SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Bills vs. Titans game 10,000 times.
CBS Sports

NFL reschedules Titans-Bills, Patriots-Broncos amid COVID-19 outbreaks

Bills-Titans gameÂ movedÂ to Tuesday night at 7 p.m. EDT as long as Tennessee has no more...
Newsday



NDOGGAzz

nazzoli RT @MyBookie_NFL: 🚨TUESDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL🚨#FREEPLAYSZN Bills vs Titans. Every Touchdown. $50 in Free Play given out to one person (at ra… 24 minutes ago

LOS_BBSS

𝕷os 𝕭u𝖋𝖋alo 𝕭𝖎𝖑𝖑s ѕєɢúη ѕєᴊɪʀō RT @JoeBuscaglia: Best case scenario in a weird, weird week. Now the #Bills get a lot of time to heal and prepare for a great Chiefs team,… 42 minutes ago

DrCoats

B Coats @MatthewBerryTMR For Bills & Titans to play Tuesday as re-scheduled.🙏 2 hours ago

CoachFeely

Coach Tom Feely RT @FeelyAthletics: Tuesday night at 7:00 the Titans play the Bills on CBS. Both teams are undefeated and this game is shown nationally. S… 2 hours ago

FeelyAthletics

Feely Athletics Tuesday night at 7:00 the Titans play the Bills on CBS. Both teams are undefeated and this game is shown nationally… https://t.co/KUBQRITewX 2 hours ago

DFSArmy

DFS Army Not too late to get in for some Primetime!! #LACvsNO and #TENvsBUF... "Brees is a fine play...Tonight, I'll be sp… https://t.co/3veocvYwNs 2 hours ago

thedavidmullen

David Mullen RT @NC5: Good news for fans this morning - the team is on track to play the bills on Tuesday night. https://t.co/diR4Imu0Kx 2 hours ago

William49406242

William RT @Danielle1O19: I’m pissed off because in just about 12 hours from now, we should be watching our Buffalo Bills... Instead, because of ot… 2 hours ago


Plenty of Bills fans fine with no Tuesday game [Video]

Plenty of Bills fans fine with no Tuesday game

Tuesday's Bills-Titans game, for now, is still on schedule, despite COVID-19 cases.

Duration: 01:36