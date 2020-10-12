Group hindered by coronavirus to resume fundraising

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published 5 minutes ago

After months in the pandemic the dream riders biking for children chapter c is now able to start fundraising again.

Its next fundraiser will be right here at piggly wiggly in amory.

I spoke with the vice president of the dream riders about how the pandemic put a halt to their work.

Richard faulkner- vice president "it has been a very rough year; i don't have to say that people know."

Richard faulkner is the vice presidnet of the dream riders.

The dream riders is a non-profit fully dependent on donations.

Members are hosting the first fundraiser since the start of the coronavirus outbreak.

"we are selling boston butts, we are selling boston butts.

Better tell them what day..

October 24th" the dream riders are selling preordered boston butts on october 24th from 12pm-2pm.

The boston butt sale everything is going towards christmas" the money from the fundraiser will go to help children and their families in need for christmas.

The dream riders members missed out on other opportunities to help out children this year becasue of the coronavirus.

"we work with ms medical center in the nicu pediatric department, we have a room there we have stock with toys gifts and food."

This year faulkner is expecting more families will need assistance because of the pandemic.

"we are kind of expecting an overrun of applications this year" he says they will help as many families as they can this year.

"it's hard..

It's hard to turn a family down at christmas time."

Tag if you would like to order a boston butt you can find contact information on our website wtva.com.

