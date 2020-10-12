EXCLUSIVE: Gov. Holcomb talks impact of COVID-19 on Southern Indiana

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 3 minutes ago

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb joined 44News for an exclusive interview where he talked about Indiana's entry into Stage 5 of his reopening plan, and how southwestern Indiana's high rate of new COVID-19 cases affects the state's plans moving forward.

Reporting their 11th covid-19 death.

Southwestern indiana is now ground zero in the fight to fend off the invisible enemy.

Its been 7 months since the coronavirus first entered our hoosier communities and while the majority of the state has managed to minimize case counts this fall.

7 of our 10 counties in the area -- are in at least an orange warning level.

Joining me now is indiana governor eric holcomb.

1.governor thank you for taking time to speak with us -- our extreme increase in cases and*even covid-19 related deaths -- comes as the state sits in stage 5*the final stage of your back on track plan.

You are just a few days away from re- addressing that timeline --- should we be walking back restrictions --- as we look to the holidays?

--- is it responsible to continue operating at this levelãgiven the state of southern indiana?

3.

Governor indiana's unemployment rate has bounced back from the high in aprilãwhen we saw more than 17- percent of the state workforce sidelined.

But it is still doubleãthe rate we started 20-20 with.

-- jobs development and training has been a focus throughout your tenure in the governor office--- what are you doing to help the state recover and more specifically southern indiana?

4.

As we look ahead to november --- indiana is one of a few statesãthat isn allowing covid-19 risk as a reason to vote absentee --- that combined with the long lines -- we saw in the first week of early voting -*may discourage some hoosier who feel they are at the highest risk -- from exercising their civic duty.

What do you say to those people?

Governor holcomb -- thank you for speak with us - is there anything else you