Police investigating after a dozen shots fired following nearby high school football game in Oklahoma Video Credit: KFOR - Duration: 01:38s - Published 2 weeks ago Police investigating after a dozen shots fired following nearby high school football game in Oklahoma Police are investigating after a shooting Friday night that happened in a neighborhood near the Midwest City High School football stadium. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Pryor vs. Sapulpa 2nd half



Pryor vs. Sapulpa 2nd half Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 02:07 Published 22 hours ago Pryor vs. Sapulpa 1st half



Pryor vs. Sapulpa 1st half Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:13 Published 22 hours ago Bishop Kelley vs. East Central



Bishop Kelley vs. East Central Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 00:28 Published 22 hours ago