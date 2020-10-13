Comfort Farms Documentary Movie Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:38s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:38s - Published Comfort Farms Documentary Movie Comfort Farms Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Accompanied by an unlikely group of veterans, animal-loving butchers, farmers and chefs, a former combat army Ranger launches a new mission at Comfort Farms—a unique therapy farm meant to help those at high risk for suicide. Release Date: 12/08/20 Directed by: Carlisle Kellam Stars: Brianne Marie Cercone-Jackson, Trenton Free, Forrest Giles 0

