THE KID DETECTIVE movie - Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma

THE KID DETECTIVE movie - Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma

THE KID DETECTIVE movie - Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma

THE KID DETECTIVE movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: A once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bout of self-pity.

Until a naïve client brings him his first ‘adult’ case - to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

Written & Directed By: Evan Morgan Cast: Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma, Wendy Crewson, Sarah Sutherland He’s following the clues, but not taking the hints.

Watch the trailer for #TheKidDetective, in theaters Friday.


The Kid Detective with Adam Brody - Official Trailer [Video]

The Kid Detective with Adam Brody - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the comedy movie The Kid Detective, directed by Evan Morgan. It stars Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Sarah Sutherland, Jesse Noah Gruman, Wendy Crewson and Peter..

