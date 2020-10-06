THE KID DETECTIVE movie - Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma

THE KID DETECTIVE movie trailer HD (2020) - Plot synopsis: A once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bout of self-pity.

Until a naïve client brings him his first ‘adult’ case - to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

Written & Directed By: Evan Morgan Cast: Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma, Wendy Crewson, Sarah Sutherland He’s following the clues, but not taking the hints.

Watch the trailer for #TheKidDetective, in theaters Friday.