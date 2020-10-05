The Box Movie (2020)

The Box Movie (2020) trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Tyler Stevens is an obsessive, struggling actor in Hollywood, who begins to question his sanity when he finds himself repeatedly trapped in a nightmare surrounded by mirrors.

As Tyler gets increasingly close to obtaining a major movie role, he discovers the plot is eerily similar to his dreams. Written & Directed by: Sasha Sibley Distributed by: Midnight Releasing Stars: Graham Jenkins, Michelle Bernard, Aaron Groben, Katy Bodenhamer, Andrew Ableson, Vivian Gil, Chris Barry, Brandon Galatz, Colin Morgan, Bentlee Walter Neven