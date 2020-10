Dragonridge Country Club in Henderson cited for COVID-19 safety violation Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:36s - Published 4 days ago Dragonridge Country Club in Henderson cited for COVID-19 safety violation Dragonridge Country Club in Henderson and Pho Kietzke in Reno were issued citations for violations of required COVID-19 workplace health and safety measures last week by the state. More: https://www.ktnv.com/news/coronavirus/dragonridge-country-club-in-henderson-cited-for-covid-19-safety-violation 0

VIOLATIONS OF COVID-19 "HEALTH AND SAFETY" MEASURES. ACCORDING TO NEVADA OSHA -- DRAGONRIDGE COUNTRY CLUB IN HENDERSON AND PHO KIETZKE IN RENO WERE ISSUED CITATIONS. IT WAS FOR LAST WEEK. THE BUSINESS WAS CITED "26-HUNDRED" DOLLARS FOR LACK OF FACE COVERINGS WORN BY STAFF. AND DRAGONRIDGE WAS CITED "10-THOUSAND" DOLLARS FOR HOSTING AN EVENT WHERE THE 50-PERSON LIMIT WAS EXCEEDED AND FACE COVERINGS WERE NOT BEING WORN AS REQUIRED. NOW YOU MAY REMEMBER -- WE REPORTED LAST WEEK THAT DRAGONRIDGE WAS CITED FOR AN EVENT HOSTED BY RAIDERS TIGHT END DARREN WALLER.