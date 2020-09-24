Facebook to remove content that denies or distorts the Holocaust

Facebook has announced it would remove all content that "denies or distorts the Holocaust."This expansion of its hate speech policies is a response to 'the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people', said the company.

According to The Verge, Facebook has previously faced strong criticism for letting Holocaust denial content spread freely on its platform.

Later this year, the company will direct anyone searching on its platform for terms related to this topic to 'credible information' supplied by third-party sources, reported The Verge."Enforcement of these policies cannot happen overnight.

There is a range of content that can violate these policies, and it will take some time to train our reviewers and systems on enforcement," said Monika Bickert, Facebook's Vice President of content policy, in a blog post.