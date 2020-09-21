Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers discounts to firefighters battling wildfires Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:20s - Published 4 minutes ago Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas offers discounts to firefighters battling wildfires The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has expanded its first responders' offer to firefighters who have recently battled wildfires in the Western United States. Firefighters, along with medical professionals, can access 25% off of their room reservation until Dec. 31 for stays through Jan. 5. To book, contact Room Reservations at 855.435.0005. 0

