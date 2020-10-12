California GOP Says It Owns Unofficial Ballot Drop Boxes Considered Illegal By Election Officials
The California Republican Party is under fire following reports of unofficial ballot boxes being placed in at least three counties.
State election officials call the unofficial boxes illegal and urge voters to either mail in their ballots or go through official locations to ensure their ballot will be counted.
Katie Nielsen reports.
