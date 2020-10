Trump made his first public appearance on Saturday since he was hospitalized with COVID-19.

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign event in Sanford on Monday.

President Trump hailed the medical care received in his first rally since testing positive for the...

A maskless Governor Ron DeSantis was seen on video high-fiving numerous MAGA supporters along a rope...

The Trump campaign announced Friday that the president will be holding a rally in Sanford, Florida on...

John Tocci 🇮🇹 RT @AP : No social distancing, sparse mask wearing in crowd as President Trump holds his first campaign rally since contracting COVID-19. Th… 4 minutes ago

Bosphorousman President Trump holds rally in Florida as White House says he tested negative for COVID-19 https://t.co/ofncMjAiDg 1 minute ago

cayla | #blacklivesmatter he’s going to get the virus again probably... President Trump holds rally in Florida as White House says he teste… https://t.co/vQUHILcn3D 1 minute ago

Jasmine "President Trump holds rally in Florida as White House says he tested negative for COVID-19" https://t.co/0uIeCn4OFM 9 seconds ago