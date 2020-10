Monday 9 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:40s - Published 4 minutes ago

RAIN IN THE FORECAST COMING UPTHE AVERAGE NUMBER OF DAILY NEWCASES OF COVID-19 IS UP IN THEKANSAS CITY METRO TONIGHT THEROLLING SEVEN-DAY AVERAGE OFDAILY NEW HOSPITALIZATIONS IS SOFROM A WEEK AGO, HERE’S HOW THETOTAL NUMBER OF CASES AND R9COUNTY AREA IS TRENDING SINCETHIS PANDEMIC BEGAN, KANSASCITY, MISSOURI AND JOHNSONCOUNTY KANSAS BOTH WITH MORETHAN 12,000 CASES FOLLOWED BYJACKSON AND WYANDOTTE COUNTIESTONIGHT, MISSOURI HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE STILL TRYING TOFIND OUT WHAT HAPPENED TO CAUSEAN ERROR IN THEIR COVID-19DATABASE IT LED TO THE MISCOUNTOF CASES ON THE STATE’S NEWWEBSITE JUST OVER THE WEEKENDTHE STATE HEALTH DIRECTORDIRECTOR SAID THAT MISSOURIREPORTED FIVE.THOUSAND NEW COVID-19 CASES ONSATURDAY MORE THAN DOUBLE THESINGLE PREVIOUS DAY RECORD.HE BLAMES THE ISSUE ON ANELECTRONIC TRANSMISSION ERROR.REALIZING THAT IT’S AN IMPERFECTSYSTEM AND OUR COMMITMENT IS ISWHEN WE REALIZED THAT THEIRIMPERFECTIONS TO TRANSPARENTLYCORRECT THEM AS QUICK AS WE CAN.WE ARE STILL WAITING FOR DATAFROM OVER THE WEEKEND.DR. WILLIAMS SAYS THAT THENUMBER OF NEW CASES HAS BEENHOLDING IT AROUND 1400 PER DAY.WE HAVE NEW DETAILS TONIGHT OUTOF OLATHE WHERE 174 HIGH SCHOOLATHLETES ARE IN QUARANTINE RIGHTNOW.THE SCHOOL DISTRICT SAYS FOURPEOPLE HAD TESTED POSITIVE FORCOVID-19.IN THE LAST WEEK LIKE THE SOUTHAND OLATHE NORTHWEST WILL NOTHAVE FOOTBALL GAMES THIS WEEK.THE DISTRICT SAYS THAT IT WILLWORK WITH THE JOHNSON COUNTYHEALTH DEPARTMENT TO DETERMINEWHEN ACTIVITIES CAN RESUMESAFELY.WE ARE KEEPING OUR EYE TONIGHTALSO ON THE RAYTOWN SCHOOL BOARDMEETING THE BOARD HAS BEENTALKING ABOUT WHETHER TO SENDSTUDENTS BACK TO IN PERSONLEARNI