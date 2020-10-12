Global  
 

LeBron James made $37 Million Last Year, Far Less Than Other Athletes

LeBron James, the Finals MVP, is one of the greatest basketball players of all time.

However, the NBA's salary cap rules mean he typically earns less than other mega-star athletes.

European soccer leagues lack a salary cap, according to Business Insider.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo made far more last year than James.

Still, LeBron James led the LA Lakers to an NBA championship on Sunday night.

This marked his fourth championship and first since joining the Lakers in 2018.


