Wisconsin judge denies request to block Gov. Tony Evers' statewide mask mandate

Wis. Judge Upholds Mask Order For Enclosed Spaces, Says Legislature Can Overturn It



Communities in Wisconsin must continue following the state’s mask mandate (0:26).WCCO 4 News at 5 – Oct. 12, 2020 Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota Duration: 00:26 Published 5 hours ago

Evers: State at ‘crisis point’



Gov. Tony Evers says the COVID-19 spread in Wisconsin has reached crisis levels. Credit: WISN Duration: 10:00 Published 2 days ago