|
|
|
Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports 1,430 new COVID-19 cases
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:54s - Published
Ohio tops 5,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports 1,430 new COVID-19 cases
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Arizona patients hospitalized for COVID-19 reached its highest level in a month, as the state...
azcentral.com - Published
Also reported by •Hindu
|
Quebec Premier Francois Legault reported 1,078 new cases of COVID-19 in the province on Thursday,...
CTV News - Published
Also reported by •newKerala.com
|
Arizona reported 683 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths Friday, as hospital metrics for the disease...
azcentral.com - Published
Also reported by •CP24
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|