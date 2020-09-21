D.K. Metcalf goes off on Sunday Night Football

Global  
 

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published
D.K.

Metcalf had six receptions for 93 yards and two touchdowns in 27-26 comeback win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

