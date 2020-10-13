Monroe County Library extends hours on Mondays, Tuesdays

Video Credit: WMGT - Published 3 weeks ago

FORSYTH, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - The Monroe County Library is extending its hours as it continues to get back to pre-pandemic status.

The library will now be open two additional hours on mondays and tuesdays, closing at 8 p-m now.

The monroe county library board approved a staged reopening plan back in may and has since been reopening slowly.

The staff says they are almost back to normal operations.

Branch manager kimberly clayton says extending opening hours is necessary with school back in session.

"a lot of times we have people waiting outside at about 7:45 waiting to get in so they can get a chair a table to sit at to do their work because our capacity is 25.

We are a small building, so we can't have more than 25 in at a time with the social distancing guidelines."

