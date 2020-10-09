Global  
 

Margot's home run, super catch propel Rays to Game 2 victory over Astros

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 01:44s
Margot's home run, super catch propel Rays to Game 2 victory over Astros
Margot's home run, super catch propel Rays to Game 2 victory over Astros

Houston Astros Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States

Manuel Margot's amazing catch, home run lifts Rays over Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS

 Manny Margot's three-run home run in the first inning lifted the Rays over the Astros in Game 2 of the ALCS.
USATODAY.com

Rays bullpen shuts down Houston Astros as Tampa Bay takes Game 1 of ALCS

 Tampa Bay got five innings out of ace Blake Snell, then the bullpen took over and shut the door as the Rays beat the Astros in Game 1 of the ALCS.
USATODAY.com

Rays revenge home run knocks off Yankees in winner-take-all Game 5, Tampa Bay returns to ALCS for first time since 2008

 Michael Brosseau's home run in the eighth inning lifts the Rays over the Yankees, 2-1, in ALDS Game 5. They face the Astros in the ALCS.
USATODAY.com

Bang on this: Astros roll over Athletics to reach fourth consecutive ALCS

 Houston beat Oakland in four games, moving on to the ALCS, where the team will face the Rays or the Yankees.
USATODAY.com

Tampa Bay Rays Tampa Bay Rays Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in St. Petersburg, Florida, United States

Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees [Video]

Rays fail to close series in Game 4 loss to Yankees

The Yankees bounced back from two straight losses to set up a showdown between Gerrit Cole and the Rays on Friday night.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 00:39

Yankees rely on unsung hero to even ALDS, now turn to ace Gerrit Cole for decisive Game 5 against Rays

 With the Yankees in a must-win Game 4, shortstop Gleyber Torres slugged a two-run home run in the sixth inning. The series is tied 2-2.
USATODAY.com

Manuel Margot's homer, spectacular catch highlight Rays' win over Astros in Game 2

Manuel Margot hit a three-run home run one batter after a crucial Houston error and made a...
CBC.ca - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


ALCS: Rays take 2-0 series lead over Astros as Manuel Margot stars with home run, big catch

Margot homered in the firstÂ and later tracked a long foul ball to right in the sun and caught it...
Newsday - Published


