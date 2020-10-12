|
Remembering Joe Morgan, legendary second baseman with the Big Red Machine
Remembering Joe Morgan, legendary second baseman with the Big Red Machine
Joe Morgan, second baseman of the Big Red Machine and Reds and Baseball Hall of Fame member, has died at the age of 77.
At just 5-foot-7, the Oakland native stood tall as one of the game's greatest infielders.
Upworthy - Published
Also reported by •Newsday •CBC.ca
Joe Morgan, MLB Hall of Fame second baseman and former "Sunday Night Baseball" announcer, died at the...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •CBC.ca
