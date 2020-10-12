Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Remembering Joe Morgan, legendary second baseman with the Big Red Machine

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:29s - Published
Remembering Joe Morgan, legendary second baseman with the Big Red Machine

Remembering Joe Morgan, legendary second baseman with the Big Red Machine

Joe Morgan, second baseman of the Big Red Machine and Reds and Baseball Hall of Fame member, has died at the age of 77.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Joe Morgan, Cincinnati Reds second baseman and heart of 1970s 'Big Red Machine,' dies at 77

At just 5-foot-7, the Oakland native stood tall as one of the game's greatest infielders.
Upworthy - Published Also reported by •NewsdayCBC.ca


Hall of Famer, Big Red Machine second baseman Joe Morgan dies at 77

Joe Morgan, MLB Hall of Fame second baseman and former "Sunday Night Baseball" announcer, died at the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Joe Morgan, member of the Big Red Machine, dies at 77 [Video]

Joe Morgan, member of the Big Red Machine, dies at 77

Joe Morgan, second baseman of the Big Red Machine and Reds and Baseball Hall of Fame member, has died at the age of 77.

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:27Published
Baseball Hall Of Famer & Bonham, Texas Native Joe Morgan Dead At 77 [Video]

Baseball Hall Of Famer & Bonham, Texas Native Joe Morgan Dead At 77

Baseball Hall Of Famer & Bonham, Texas Native Joe Morgan Dead At 77

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:32Published