Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rally

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:04s - Published
US President Donald Trump turned his first campaign rally since contractingCovid-19 into an emphatic defence of his handling of the pandemic that haskilled 215,000 Americans, joking he felt healthy enough to plunge into thecrowd and give voters “a big fat kiss”.

There was no social distancing andmask-wearing was inconsistent among the thousands who attended Mr Trump’sreturn to Florida.

Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, the 74-year-old heldforth for an hour, trying to revive his struggling campaign with just weeksleft before Election Day.


