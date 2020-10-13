Defiant Donald Trump defends virus record and offers to kiss crowd members first post-Covid rally

US President Donald Trump turned his first campaign rally since contractingCovid-19 into an emphatic defence of his handling of the pandemic that haskilled 215,000 Americans, joking he felt healthy enough to plunge into thecrowd and give voters “a big fat kiss”.
There was no social distancing andmask-wearing was inconsistent among the thousands who attended Mr Trump’sreturn to Florida.
Defiant as ever about the coronavirus, the 74-year-old heldforth for an hour, trying to revive his struggling campaign with just weeksleft before Election Day.
China experts Atul Aneja, a senior journalist, and Srikanth Kondapalli, Professor of Chinese Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), discuss with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad how the US Elections in November is going to be critical for Delhi amid India-China standoff. Aneja said, “If Joe Biden comes as the next President, I don't think they're going to have the resolve to confront China.” India and China conducted their seventh edition of military-diplomatic talks on October 12 as tension along the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh stretches on. Both sides are staring at a difficult and harsh winter in Ladakh as heavy deployment is maintained. The Indian Army has stated that it is fully prepared to ride out the Ladakh winter while defending India's territorial integrity. Watch the full video for more.
[NFA] President Donald Trump sought to put his bout with COVID-19 behind him with a return to the campaign trail in Florida on Monday, as new polls show him losing more ground to Democratic rival Joe Biden in two battleground states that could decide the Nov. 3 election. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.