Fake Ballot Drop Boxes Raises Suspicions, Prompts Investigation Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 02:13s - Published 50 seconds ago Fake Ballot Drop Boxes Raises Suspicions, Prompts Investigation Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said his office will be investigating to make sure that there's no voter fraud. Stacey Butler has the latest. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this