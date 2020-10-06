|
|
|
Kanye West releases first campaign video
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
- Duration: 01:03s - Published
Rapper Kanye West on Monday released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president on Nov.
3, focusing on religion and families.
Libby Hogan reports.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|