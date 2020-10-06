Global  
 

Kanye West releases first campaign video

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:03s - Published
Kanye West releases first campaign video

Kanye West releases first campaign video

Rapper Kanye West on Monday released his first official campaign video in his long-shot bid to be elected U.S. president on Nov.

3, focusing on religion and families.

Libby Hogan reports.


