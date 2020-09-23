Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie (2019) - Clip - Pikachu and Mewtwo’s Big Fight

Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie (2019) - Clip - Pikachu and Mewtwo’s Big Fight - Tim and Pikachu must fight for their lives against several different Pokémon, including one of the most powerful ones yet, Mewtwo.

Plot synopsis: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.

Director: Rob Letterman Writers: Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton