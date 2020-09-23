Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie (2019) - Clip - Pikachu and Mewtwo’s Big Fight

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 04:38s - Published
Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie (2019) - Clip - Pikachu and Mewtwo’s Big Fight

Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie (2019) - Clip - Pikachu and Mewtwo’s Big Fight

Pokémon Detective Pikachu Movie (2019) - Clip - Pikachu and Mewtwo’s Big Fight - Tim and Pikachu must fight for their lives against several different Pokémon, including one of the most powerful ones yet, Mewtwo.

Plot synopsis: In a world where people collect Pokémon to do battle, a boy comes across an intelligent talking Pikachu who seeks to be a detective.

Director: Rob Letterman Writers: Dan Hernandez, Benji Samit, Rob Letterman Stars: Ryan Reynolds, Justice Smith, Kathryn Newton


You Might Like


Tweets about this

TheGoldminor27

the GoldMinor experience All mainline pokemon from Gameboy to DS will be ported over throughout 2021. and spinoff game RPG is coming, made… https://t.co/LU5D6Yr7IL 4 hours ago

PuddiCure

Mia ʕ•ᴥ•ʔ In recent memory, watching Detective Pikachu on the premiere weekend and everyone sobbing at the opening where you… https://t.co/bgqNQXsFPW 8 hours ago

anthony22028

👁AJ👁 Detective Pikachu thoughts: Ryan Reynolds adds a lot of charm to this bonkers yet enjoyable movie. Please give us… https://t.co/4kMXs26xkv 9 hours ago

vvvzrvl

alex RT @JamesTurner_42: Pokémon / Batman connection trivia...the Art Director on Batman ‘89 - who helped create the awesome art deco styled Got… 12 hours ago

RockLoi

Lee Griffiths @BreoAesthetics @CrimsonKing97_ @PattyWackSplat @geoffkeighley Detective Pikachu largely stays true to the world an… https://t.co/i7rnjobHq1 15 hours ago

BreoAesthetics

Breonnick Aesthetics @CrimsonKing97_ @PattyWackSplat @geoffkeighley you can argue it's better then the game sense the Detective Pikachu… https://t.co/LigXEHqXfU 17 hours ago

ZYNYSphere

ZYNYS Wow, not being a Pokémon freak, this Detective Pikachu movie can actually be weird and interesting. I'm so glad I d… https://t.co/jHCmSmddyO 1 day ago

AndreiBondoc05

Andrei Bondoc And what lesson has Nintendo learned? Never give to the Americans the keys to make live-action films based on their… https://t.co/nz7steZdOY 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic [Video]

The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic

The War With Grandpa Movie Clip - The Attic - Peter (Oakes Fegley) is taking his 'war' with Grandpa Ed (Robert De Niro) to the next level with this new prank. --- The next big family-fun film is..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:21Published