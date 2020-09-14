Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Couple swap cabin life for converted Mercedes van

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:49s - Published
Couple swap cabin life for converted Mercedes van

Couple swap cabin life for converted Mercedes van

A first mate who found love with her captain on board a yacht on the high seashave told how they swapped their cabin for life in a converted Mercedes van -slashing their monthly outgoings to just £250.

Anchored in Tahiti, FrenchPolynesia, when global lockdowns were imposed in March, Maggie Kerr, 28, andAnna Strang, 30, had a "nightmare in paradise" as they waited forinternational flights to be reinstated, so they could return to the UK.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

The Biggest Life Stress Might Surprise You [Video]

The Biggest Life Stress Might Surprise You

The biggest life stress according to a new study is moving. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares the results of a OnePoll study conducted by North American Van Lines.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 01:02Published
NOMADLAND movie - Van Life - Telluride from Los Angeles Drive-In [Video]

NOMADLAND movie - Van Life - Telluride from Los Angeles Drive-In

NOMADLAND movie - Telluride from Los Angeles Drive-In Featurette - Searchlight Pictures - Plot synopsis: Following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, Fern (Frances McDormand)..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:11Published