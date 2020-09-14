Couple swap cabin life for converted Mercedes van

A first mate who found love with her captain on board a yacht on the high seashave told how they swapped their cabin for life in a converted Mercedes van -slashing their monthly outgoings to just £250.

Anchored in Tahiti, FrenchPolynesia, when global lockdowns were imposed in March, Maggie Kerr, 28, andAnna Strang, 30, had a "nightmare in paradise" as they waited forinternational flights to be reinstated, so they could return to the UK.