Equity indices flat amid lacklustre trading, private lenders lose

Equity benchmark indices tumbled over half per cent during early hours on October 14 tracking Asian peers as halted COVID-19 vaccine trials soured investor risk appetite. Besides, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) revised its projection of contraction in India's GDP for current fiscal year to 10.3 per cent from 4.5 per cent earlier, citing a rise in COVID-19 cases. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was down by 232 points or 0.6 per cent at 40,393 while the Nifty 50 lost by 88 points or 0.73 per cent at 11,847. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red zone with Nifty private bank down by 1 per cent, PSU bank by 0.7 per cent, IT by 1.1 per cent and metal by 0.9 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro slipped by 6.5 per cent to Rs 351.45 per share despite improving its performance in the second quarter of FY21 on several parameters.
Equity benchmark indices were up with a slight positive bias on Monday ahead of crucial Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting to be chaired by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. At 10:10 am, the BSE S and P Sensex was up by 219 points or 0.54 per cent at 40,728 while the Nifty 50 gained by 67 points or 0.57 per cent at 11,981. Among stocks, ITC rose by 3.78 per cent. Kotak Bank was up by 1.90 per cent and Infosys by 1.74 per cent. However, the stocks trading with a negative bias were JSW Steel, Tata Motors, GAIL, Tata Steel and Heromotocop. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will chair Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council meeting through video conferencing on Monday. The meeting is scheduled to take place at 4 pm. The Minister is also scheduled to address a press conference on economic issues at 12.30 pm today. On October 5, the GST Council at its 42nd meeting had decided to extend the levy of compensation cess beyond the transition period of five years for such period as may be required to meet the revenue gap
Equity benchmark indices maintained an upward trajectory on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) kept repo rate unchanged and continued with accommodative stance. Though the central bank sees FY21 GDP contracting by 9.5 per cent and may turn positive in Q4, several market experts said many measures have been introduced to maintain comfortable liquidity conditions. The BSE SandP Sensex closed 327 points or 0.81 per cent higher at 40,509 while the Nifty 50 gained by 80 points or 0.67 per cent at 11,914. Among stocks, State Bank of India rose by 3.6 per cent to Rs 198.55 per share. Private lenders ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC Bank ticked up by 4 per cent, 3.7 per cent and 3.6 per cent respectively. IT major Wipro was up by 4.4 per cent to Rs 375.25 per share while infrastructure conglomerate Larsen and Toubro advanced by 3.3 per cent to close at Rs 910.05 per unit. However, those which lost were Grasim, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Britannia and Tata Motors. Meanwhile, Asian shares were mixed as revived hopes for a US stimulus deal eclipsed weaker-than expected jobs data. Nikkei dipped by 0.12 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was down by 0.31 per cent. But South Korea's Kospi rose by 0.21 per cent.
Equity benchmark indices traded firm during early hours on Monday with gains seen in Asian markets on hopes that US President Donald Trump could be discharged from hospital later in the day after responding well to COVID-19 treatment. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 424 points or 1.09 per cent at 39,121 while the Nifty 50 gained by 120 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,537.Except for Nifty auto, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty IT moving up by 3 per cent, private bank by 2.3 per cent and metal by 2.1 per cent. Among stocks, Wipro jumped by 5.5 per cent to Rs 330.25 per share, Tata Consultancy Services by 4.2 per cent, Infosys by 3 per cent, HCL Technologies by 2.1 per cent and Tech Mahindra by 1.6 per cent.The other prominent gainers were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank. However, Mahindra and Mahindra, GAIL, ONGC, Asian Paints, Cipla and Bharti Airtel traded with a negative bias.
Equity benchmark indices wiped out early gains and closed in the negative terrain on Wednesday after a volatile trading session. At the closing bell, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 66 points or 0.17 per cent at 37,668 while the Nifty 50 lost by 22 points or 0.2 per cent at 11,132.Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the negative zone with Nifty pharma losing by 1.6 per cent, PSU bank by 1.5 per cent and metal by 0.4 per cent. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel shed 8.2 per cent to close at Rs 165.50 per share while Bharti Airtel lost by 8.1 per cent and wound up the day at Rs 432.50.The other prominent losers were Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, NTPC, Tata Consultancy Services, ONGC and Adani Ports.
Equity benchmark indices were on an upswing on September 10 following a spurt in Asian markets with Reliance Industries and banking stocks leading the rally. The BSE S-P Sensex closed 646 points or 1.69 per cent higher at 38,840 while the Nifty 50 gained by 171 points or 1.52 per cent at 11,449. Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty PSU bank gaining by 2.46 per cent, private bank by 1 per cent and financial service by 0.7 per cent. Among stocks, index heavyweight Reliance Industries hit a record high to Rs 2,314.65 per share, up 7.1 per cent on BSE. At the closing bell, its market capitalisation stood at Rs 14.67 lakh crore (or close to 200 billion dollars).The development came a day after announcing that US technology investor Silver Lake will invest Rs 7,500 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures. Shares of State Bank of India (SBI) closed 1.67 per cent higher at Rs 198.15 per share after the country's biggest lender said it raised Rs 4,000 crore via additional tier one (AT1) bonds. Bharat Petroleum Corporation advanced by 6 per cent, Indian Oil Corporation by 3.8 per cent, Axis Bank by 3.6 per cent, IndusInd Bank by 2.6 per cent and Tata Motors by 2.1 per cent.
देश के बड़े सरकारी बैंक भारतीय स्टेट बैंक (SBI) की ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग सेवाएं (Online Banking Services) आज ठप हो गई हैं। बैंक ने ट्वीट के जरिये इसकी जानकारी दी। हालांकि, बैंक के एटीएम (ATM) और पीओएस मशीनें काम कर रही हैं। बैंक ने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि हम अपने ग्राहकों से अनुरोध करते हैं कि वे हमारे साथ बनें रहें। जल्द ही सामान्य सेवा फिर से शुरू हो जाएगी। बैंक ने बताया कि कनेक्टिविटी के कारण ग्राहकों को ऑनलाइन बैंकिंग सर्विसेज को इस्तेमाल करने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।
Equity benchmark indices were volatile with a slight positive bias during early hours on Friday after the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI's) Monetary Policy Committee kept repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent and continue with accommodative stance. At 10:25 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 113 points or 0.28 per cent at 40,296 while the Nifty 50 gained by 31 points or 0.26 per cent at 11,865. Except for Nifty FMCG, IT and realty, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with thin margins. Among stocks, Larsen and Toubro rose by 2.15 per cent to Rs 900 per share. Tata Steel moved up by 1.8 per cent, Cipla by 1 per cent and HCL Technologies by 0.9 per cent.Private lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank ticked up by 0.9 per cent and 0.8 per cent respectively. However, those which lost were Hindustan Lever, Nestle India, Bajaj Auto, Tech Mahindra and Tata Consultancy Services.
Equity benchmark indices were volatile during early hours on Sep 08 due to enhanced level of geopolitical tensions. At 10:15 am, the BSE SandP Sensex was up by 116 points or 0.3 per cent at 38,533 while the Nifty 50 was up by 9 points or 0.08 per cent at 11,364. Except for Nifty IT and pharma, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the red with thin margins. Among stocks, Bharti Infratel dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 222.30 per cent, Bharti Airtel by 1.1 per cent, Nestle India and Tata Motors by 1.3 per cent each. The other prominent losers were ONGC, Power Grid Corporation, Grasim, ITC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and JSW Steel.
Equity benchmark indices climbed up by 1 per cent during early hours on Monday tracking positive trends in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was up by 379 points or 1.01 percent at 37,768 while the Nifty 50 gained by 118 points or 1.06 per cent at 11,168. Except for Nifty IT, all sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green with Nifty auto ticking up by 1.8 per cent, private banks by 1.6 per cent and PSU banks by 1.5 per cent. Among stocks, ONGC advanced by 5.3 per cent to Rs 72.60 per share, NTPC by 2.7 per cent, Coal India by 2.5 per cent and Power Grid Corporation by 2.4 per cent. The other prominent gainers were Bajaj Finance, Adani Ports, Tata Motors and Axis Bank. However, those which lost marginally were Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, Bharti Airtel, Cipla and Hindustan Lever.
