Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nevada City Protesters Hanging Out In Trees So PG&E Won’t Cut Them Down

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:24s - Published
Nevada City Protesters Hanging Out In Trees So PG&E Won’t Cut Them Down

Nevada City Protesters Hanging Out In Trees So PG&E Won’t Cut Them Down

Activists are vowing to sit in trees near Pioneer Cemetery until Pacific Gas and Electric comes to the table to hear them out.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Court Ruling Gives PG&E Green Light To Cut Down Hundreds Of Nevada City Trees [Video]

Court Ruling Gives PG&E Green Light To Cut Down Hundreds Of Nevada City Trees

Activists are vowing to sit in trees near Pioneer Cemetery until Pacific Gas and Electric comes to the table to hear them out.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:43Published
Nevada County Judge Stops PG&E Tree Removal [Video]

Nevada County Judge Stops PG&E Tree Removal

A Nevada County judge ordered PG&E to stop removing more than 200 trees in Nevada City.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:13Published
Nevada City Group Goes To New Heights To Protest PG&E Chopping Down Trees [Video]

Nevada City Group Goes To New Heights To Protest PG&E Chopping Down Trees

Some people in Nevada City are going to new heights to stop PG&E from cutting down trees.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 01:38Published