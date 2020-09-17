Nevada City Protesters Hanging Out In Trees So PG&E Won’t Cut Them Down
Activists are vowing to sit in trees near Pioneer Cemetery until Pacific Gas and Electric comes to the table to hear them out.
Court Ruling Gives PG&E Green Light To Cut Down Hundreds Of Nevada City TreesActivists are vowing to sit in trees near Pioneer Cemetery until Pacific Gas and Electric comes to the table to hear them out.
Nevada County Judge Stops PG&E Tree RemovalA Nevada County judge ordered PG&E to stop removing more than 200 trees in Nevada City.
Nevada City Group Goes To New Heights To Protest PG&E Chopping Down TreesSome people in Nevada City are going to new heights to stop PG&E from cutting down trees.