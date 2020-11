American Pickers: Vintage Levi's Jeans Collection is 90-Years-Old Video Credit: HISTORY - Duration: 04:34s - Published on October 13, 2020 American Pickers: Vintage Levi's Jeans Collection is 90-Years-Old Mike and Frank receive a lesson in vintage denim when they visit a 100-year-old ranch to examine a Levi's Jeans pick dating back to the 1930s, in this clip from Season 17, "The $90,000 Question." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like