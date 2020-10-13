The Flood movie - Alexis Lane, Shaka Cook, Dean Kyrwood

The Flood movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Set during WWII this is the story of Jarah’s coming-of-age in a brutal and lawless land - growing from a sweet child to a strong, independent and ferocious woman taking on Australia’s corrupt and bigoted system one bad guy at a time.

In the best tradition of the gunslinging outlaw, when the enigmatic Jarah is pushed to the limit she explodes in a fury of retribution.

But for a revenge western there is a surprising series of twists and turns.

Director: Victoria Wharfe McIntyre Writer: Victoria Wharfe McIntyre Stars: Alexis Lane, Shaka Cook, Dean Kyrwood Genre: Drama, Western A tale of retribution, revenge, redemption and reconciliation.

#TheFlood is coming to disc & digital January 2021.

Country: Australia