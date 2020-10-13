Chaos Walking Movie - Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen
Chaos Walking Movie Trailer (2021) - Plot synopsis: A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each others' thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.
Director: Doug Liman Writers: Charlie Kaufman, Lindsey Beer, John Lee Hancock Stars: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen Leaked trailer - Bootleg trailer Release date: January 22, 2021