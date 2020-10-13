Global  
 

Hathras Case: Allahabad HC comes down heavily over midnight cremation of 19-yr-old girl | Oneindia

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:15s - Published
The Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court came down heavily against on the UP ADG (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar over the midnight cremation of the 19-year-old dalit girl who was allegedly gangraped by upper-caste men and cremated in the middle of the night without the presence of her family members in UP's Hathras.

The bench asked if he would have allowed his daughter to be cremated the same way?

The court also questioned if the police action would have been similar if the victim came from a rich family.

The victim's family also appeared before the court to record their statement.

