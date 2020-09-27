Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office
Demonstrators gathered to protest Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.
Impact Of Senator Pat Toomey's Retirement From PoliticsSen. Pat Toomey's decision to retire from politics opens the floodgates for candidates in 2022. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
Pa. Senator Pat Toomey Will Not Seek Reelection In 2022In a Monday morning press conference with his family, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2022 and will not run for governor.
Pa. Senators React To Supreme Court NomineePennsylvania senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey made their stances on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.