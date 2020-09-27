Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office

Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office

Demonstrators Gather Outside Senator Pat Toomey's Pittsburgh Office

Demonstrators gathered to protest Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings.


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Impact Of Senator Pat Toomey's Retirement From Politics [Video]

Impact Of Senator Pat Toomey's Retirement From Politics

Sen. Pat Toomey's decision to retire from politics opens the floodgates for candidates in 2022. KDKA's Jon Delano has more.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:05Published
Pa. Senator Pat Toomey Will Not Seek Reelection In 2022 [Video]

Pa. Senator Pat Toomey Will Not Seek Reelection In 2022

In a Monday morning press conference with his family, Pennsylvania Senator Pat Toomey announced he would not be seeking reelection in 2022 and will not run for governor.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 01:02Published
Pa. Senators React To Supreme Court Nominee [Video]

Pa. Senators React To Supreme Court Nominee

Pennsylvania senators Pat Toomey and Bob Casey made their stances on Judge Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:27Published