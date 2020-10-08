India will have COVID vaccine from more than one source by 2021: Harsh Vardhan

The Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting is underway in the national capital on October 13.
Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "We are expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source." "Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country," he added.
Security and COVID-19 precautionary measures have been made in Delhi's Jhandewalan Temple ahead of Navratri and Durga Puja festivals. Checking of every devotee will be done twice in the temple premises amid coronavirus pandemic. Devotees will be properly sanitized, their body temperature will be checked and wearing face masks is also compulsory for all. No offering of any kind will be taken in the temple this time due to COVID fear. Speaking to ANI, trustee of Jhandewalan Temple, Ravindra Goyal said, "Thermal screening, face masks are compulsory for all the devotees. Children below 10 years and senior citizens above the age of 65 will not be allowed in the temple."
Blackpool Victoria Hospital invited ITV News inside their Covid intensive care ward - which is already at full capacity - to see the impact of another surge in cases. Consultant anaesthetist Dr Jason Cupitt and Ward Sister Jane Huzzard spoke about the daily challenges NHS staff are facing as Covid cases rise. Patient William Murray said that it had only been a few weeks since he went to his daughter's wedding, he praised the staff at the ward and added they are worth “every cent they get”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Johnson & Johnson said on Monday it had temporarily paused its COVID-19 vaccine candidate clinical trials due to an unexplained illness in a study participant, delaying one of the highest profile efforts to contain the global pandemic. Gloria Tso reports.
The mortal remains of Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) founder leader Ram Vilas Paswan was being taken to his residence from All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on October 09...