India will have COVID vaccine from more than one source by 2021: Harsh Vardhan

The Group of Ministers (GoM) meeting is underway in the national capital on October 13.

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, "We are expecting that early next year we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source." "Our expert groups are formulating strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccine in the country," he added.