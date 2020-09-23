Intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Monorail services resumed after over 6 months on October 18. The Monorail was completely ceased its services on March 22 amid COVID nationwide lockdown. Contact-less ticketing services, to curb the spread of COVID-19, will also be available from October 21.
A portrait of NHS worker Melanie Senior, originally taken by photographer and fellow nurse Johannah Churchill in March, has been made into a mural by Manchester artist Pete Barber. The portrait originally featured in a digital exhbition by the National Portrait Gallery.
Drones which could deliver Covid-19 samples, testing kits and PPE betweenhospitals have been backed by the UK Space Agency. The machines will help inthe Covid-19 response, avoiding courier call-out waiting times, freeing up NHSstaff, reducing contact and minimising the risk of transmission. Apian, whichwas founded by NHS staff as part of the NHS Clinical Entrepreneur Programme,aims to establish a network of secure air corridors for electric drones tonavigate via satellite-enabled GPS.
The Government's latest approach to tackling the spread of Covid-19 in Englandcould lead to a continuing increase in infections, while a circuit-breakerlockdown would benefit everyone, according to an expert in infectious diseasesand vaccines. Prof Paul Kellam, professor of virus genomics at ImperialCollege London, said the virus would continue to spread while authoritiesdebated which of the Government's lockdown tiers should apply to differentareas. Prof Kellam is among a number of clinicians calling for a short'circuit-breaker' lockdown to quickly suppress the virus's spread. Speaking tothe PA news agency, Prof Kellam said: "The longer you debate which tier you'rein, the more infection is actually happening at that time. The virus isn'tstopping to wait whilst people decide what the right tier is. "We run the riskthat by trying to balance saving lives, protecting the NHS and saving theeconomy at the same time, that we end up doing neither of those, and we end upin a state of not being able to achieve any of our aims."
The NHS's Stoptober campaign is hoping smokers in England will join a millionpeople - including Scott Mills and Kate Thornton - who managed to kick thehabit this year. New data from UCL show nearly an increase of nearly a quarter(22%) in people trying to quit this year. Nearly a quarter of those who triedto quit (23%) succeeded. Smoking prevalence in England is at an all-time lowof 13.9%.
After getting the band back together last year, Sporty Spice is back with her 8th solo effort.
PHE Director Yvonne Doyle has urged the public to comply with local restrictions and to isolate if they test positive. She also explains the incremental tiered system for restrictions.