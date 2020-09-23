Global  
 

Intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Intensive care unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Blackpool Victoria Hospital invited ITV News inside their Covid intensive care ward - which is already at full capacity - to see the impact of another surge in cases.

Consultant anaesthetist Dr Jason Cupitt and Ward Sister Jane Huzzard spoke about the daily challenges NHS staff are facing as Covid cases rise.

Patient William Murray said that it had only been a few weeks since he went to his daughter's wedding, he praised the staff at the ward and added they are worth “every cent they get”.

