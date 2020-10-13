A man became stuck on a central reservation fence after he tried to climb it over to cross a road in southwestern China.

Chinese man gets stuck on central reservation fence after trying to climb over it

A man became stuck on a central reservation fence after he tried to climb it over to cross a road in southwestern China.

The video, filmed in the city of Liupanshui in Guizhou Province on September 19, shows a man walking to the fence and trying to climb over it to cross a road.

However, he got stuck and was unable to come down.

After around ten seconds, he finally landed on the ground and walked back to the side of the road.

The video was provided by local media with permission.