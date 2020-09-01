Global  
 

Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:58s - Published
Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news

Max George offers up support to The Wanted bandmate after terminal tumour news

Max George has offered former The Wanted bandmate Tom Parker his support after the singer revealed he has been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.


Max George Max George British singer, songwriter and producer (born 1988)

Tom Parker (singer) Tom Parker (singer) English singer of The Wanted

The Wanted's Tom Parker diagnosed with brain tumor

 "I knew something wasn't right, but I never expected it to be this," said Parker, who has a 16-month-old daughter and is expecting a second child with his wife,..
CBS News

