Sharon Osbourne and Ozzy have rebooked his farewell tour for 2022'
Ozzy Osbourne's manager and wife Sharon has assured fans the Prince of Darkness will return to the stage to complete his final tour in 2022.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ozzy Osbourne was 'blown away' by White House invitation
Ozzy Osbourne's son, Jack Osbourne, has shared that the rocker was "blown away" by an invite from then-President George W. Bush to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
