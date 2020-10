Jamie Lee Curtis has a theory that her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans "planned" his nude photo leak to urge fans to vote.

Chris Evans blasts Donald Trump over COVID-19 tweet Chris Evans has lashed out at Donald Trump after the U.S. leader urged Americans to stop taking COVID-19 so seriously.

Chris Evans and More 'Avengers' Stars Come Together For Virtual Biden Fundraiser | THR News Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Paul Rudd, Mark Ruffalo, Don Cheadle and Zoe Saldana will join Sen. Kamala Harris to participate in a grassroots fundraiser hosted by the Russo Brothers on Oct. 20, in support of Joe Biden's presidential campaign.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy are getting the Sanderson Sisters back together for a virtual "Hocus Pocus" reunion.