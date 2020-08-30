Global  
 

COVID-19 Can Last 28 Days on Money and Glass, Study Finds

COVID-19 Can Last 28 Days on Money and Glass, Study Finds

COVID-19 Can Last 28 Days on Money and Glass, Study Finds

The study, published in 'Virology Journal,' was conducted by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.


'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan [Video]

'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year. Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). "Early next year we should have vaccine from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups formulating strategies on how to roll out distribution," he said. The health minister added, "For past 14 days, our number of active cases is less than 1 million. Our Covid recovery rate is highest among all countries. The recovery rate is 87%, while the fatality rate is around 1.53%." GoM met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international Covid scenario. They discussed strategies to be adopted for availability, distribution of vaccines. EAM S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri were also present at the meet.

Mitch McConnell and Amy McGrath spar over Supreme Court, COVID-19 aid, police reform in Monday debate

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Democrat Amy McGrath sparred over the Supreme Court and COVID-19 in a Monday debate.
Covid remains infectious for 28 days on some surfaces - study

 The virus that causes Covid-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, according to a new study...
Novel coronavirus can last 28 days on glass, currency, Australian study finds

 The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive on banknotes, glass and stainless steel for up to 28 days, much longer than the flu virus, Australian researchers said..
CSIRO study tests virus survival times

 The virus that causes COVID-19 can survive for up to 28 days on the glass on mobile phones, stainless steel and paper banknotes, CSIRO scientists have found.
11AliveNews

11Alive News RT @LizaLLucas: COVID-19 and surfaces: New study says virus can last 28 days on glass, money. NOTE: There's been mixed coverage on whether… 9 minutes ago

LizaLLucas

Liza Lucas 11Alive COVID-19 and surfaces: New study says virus can last 28 days on glass, money. NOTE: There's been mixed coverage on… https://t.co/3zDGyXOHCj 25 minutes ago

justinbouknight

Justin Bouknight RT @harrisonjaime: Last week @LindseyGrahamSC: ✔️ Refused to take a Covid-19 test ✔️ Begged for money on Fox News ✔️ Announced that he'll… 33 minutes ago

Mary73133324

Lady Witch RT @paysuns: The Great American Hoax...he never had COVID-19, he can’t produce his last negative test, he acts like he’s dying so we feel s… 1 hour ago

PastorJimberoo1

Lord Pastor “Now’s not the time” Jimberoo 😷 RT @hairyhillfarmer: @PastorJimberoo1 @SJAMcBride 2/2. In the last 2 days, witness the antics. No decisions on new Covid measures until Lon… 1 hour ago

PrimoLibertas76

Liberty First 1776 🇺🇸 Anyone using this study to fear monger proves they are uninformed. This was a controlled lab study. Real world is n… https://t.co/c2Bi2LwRiw 1 hour ago

hairyhillfarmer

Huey the Hill Farmer @PastorJimberoo1 @SJAMcBride 2/2. In the last 2 days, witness the antics. No decisions on new Covid measures until… https://t.co/midZApAVX8 1 hour ago

paysuns

sweetie🌊🌊🌊 The Great American Hoax...he never had COVID-19, he can’t produce his last negative test, he acts like he’s dying s… https://t.co/cXXe3Nqi2d 8 hours ago


