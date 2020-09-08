Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 07 briefed today's cabinet decisions to media in Delhi. He said cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores in Kolkata. He said, "Cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores. This will give a boost to mass transit system. The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters."
To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet on October 07 approved a standardised E-bidding process, informed Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. He said, "Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:25Published
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year. Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). "Early next year we should have vaccine from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups formulating strategies on how to roll out distribution," he said. The health minister added, "For past 14 days, our number of active cases is less than 1 million. Our Covid recovery rate is highest among all countries. The recovery rate is 87%, while the fatality rate is around 1.53%." GoM met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international Covid scenario. They discussed strategies to be adopted for availability, distribution of vaccines. EAM S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri were also present at the meet.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:05Published