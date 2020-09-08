Global  
 

Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:46s - Published
Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels

Cabinet meets following introduction of new Covid alert levels

Members of Cabinet head into the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Officefollowing the introduction of a three-tier lockdown system to curb the rise incoronavirus.


Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 8,575 crore for East-West Metro Corridor project [Video]

Cabinet approves revised cost of Rs 8,575 crore for East-West Metro Corridor project

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on October 07 briefed today's cabinet decisions to media in Delhi. He said cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores in Kolkata. He said, "Cabinet today gave the approval to complete the East-West Metro Corridor Project at the cost of Rs 8,575 crores. This will give a boost to mass transit system. The total route length of the East-West Metro Corridor project is 16.6 km consisting of 12 stations. The project will ease traffic congestion, enhance urban connectivity and provide a cleaner mobility solution to lakhs of daily commuters."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:15Published
Cabinet approves standardised E-bidding process for natural gas [Video]

Cabinet approves standardised E-bidding process for natural gas

To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet on October 07 approved a standardised E-bidding process, informed Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Dharmendra Pradhan. He said, "Our dependency on importing fossil fuels is decreasing. To make natural gas pricing mechanism transparent, Cabinet today approved a standardised E-bidding process. Guidelines will be made for E-bidding."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:11Published

Cabinet approves to complete Kolkata East-West Metro Corridor Project by 2021 for Rs 8,575 crores

 Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting today, he said this will give a boost to the mass transit system.
DNA
Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister [Video]

Ministers gather for Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:25Published

Trump Claims 'I Am Immune' From COVID-19 [Video]

Trump Claims 'I Am Immune' From COVID-19

President Donald Trump made the declaration on Sunday during an interview on Fox News.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published
'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan [Video]

'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year. Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM). "Early next year we should have vaccine from maybe more than one source. Our expert groups formulating strategies on how to roll out distribution," he said. The health minister added, "For past 14 days, our number of active cases is less than 1 million. Our Covid recovery rate is highest among all countries. The recovery rate is 87%, while the fatality rate is around 1.53%." GoM met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international Covid scenario. They discussed strategies to be adopted for availability, distribution of vaccines. EAM S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri were also present at the meet.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:05Published
COVID-19 Can Last 28 Days on Money and Glass, Study Finds [Video]

COVID-19 Can Last 28 Days on Money and Glass, Study Finds

The study, published in 'Virology Journal,' was conducted by Australia's national science agency, CSIRO.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:59Published

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels [Video]

All you need to know about the new Covid alert levels

Following Boris Johnson's announcement of the new Covid alert levels, take alook at key parts of the speech and the reactions of opposition leaders.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:18Published
England to be divided into ‘medium’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’ Covid alert areas [Video]

England to be divided into ‘medium’, ‘high’ and ‘very high’ Covid alert areas

Different parts of England will be split up into “medium”, “high” or “veryhigh” local Covid alert areas under a new three-tier system Boris Johnson isexpected to announce on Monday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published