'Covid-19 vaccine expected in India by early 2021': Harsh Vardhan

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 04:05s - Published
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India is likely to have a Covid vaccine by early next year.

Harsh Vardhan made the statement in a meeting of the Group of Ministers (GoM).

"Early next year we should have vaccine from maybe more than one source.

Our expert groups formulating strategies on how to roll out distribution," he said.

The health minister added, "For past 14 days, our number of active cases is less than 1 million.

Our Covid recovery rate is highest among all countries.

The recovery rate is 87%, while the fatality rate is around 1.53%." GoM met on Tuesday to discuss the current national and international Covid scenario.

They discussed strategies to be adopted for availability, distribution of vaccines.

EAM S Jaishankar and Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep S Puri were also present at the meet.


