Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Fracture
Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a devastating injury during the team’s Sunday night game.
Dak Prescott has successful ankle surgeryA bit of good news on an otherwise really sad situation as Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is now recovering after undergoing successful surgery on his right ankle Sunday night.
