Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Fracture

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Fracture

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Suffers Season-Ending Ankle Fracture

Dak Prescott, quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, suffered a devastating injury during the team’s Sunday night game.


'I believe I'm a starter': After Dak Prescott's season-ending injury, what does Andy Dalton offer Cowboys?

 The Cowboys signed Andy Dalton this offseason to provide a veteran presence behind Dak Prescott. Now he takes over at QB in Dallas' moment of crisis.
Cowboys quarterback Prescott out for the season

 Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is out for the season after suffering a fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in his team's win over the New York..
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffers gruesome ankle injury

 Prescott was carted off the field in a boot with tears in his eyes during Sunday's game against the New York Giants.
Explaining Cowboys QB Dak Prescott's compound fracture and ankle dislocation

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott sustained a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle in...
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘outside chance’ of returning in time for NFL Playoffs

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has ‘outside chance’ of returning in time for NFL Playoffs Former New England Patriots head physician Dr. Matt Provencher said that based on the severity of...
Dak Prescott ankle injury - Answering the biggest questions about the QB, the Cowboys, Andy Dalton and what's next

Dak Prescott has a compound fracture and dislocation of his right ankle, but Dallas isn't doomed....
Dak Prescott has successful ankle surgery [Video]

Dak Prescott has successful ankle surgery

A bit of good news on an otherwise really sad situation as Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Dak Prescott is now recovering after undergoing successful surgery on his right ankle Sunday night.

Cousin Sal still believes the Cowboys can win the division without Dak | FOX BET LIVE [Video]

Cousin Sal still believes the Cowboys can win the division without Dak | FOX BET LIVE

Dak Prescott suffered an injury in Week 5 vs the New Your Giants. Cousin Sal explains why he thinks the Dallas Cowboys can still win the NFC East with Andy Dalton.

Dak Ready To ‘Start The Journey Back’ Following Season-Ending Ankle Injury [Video]

Dak Ready To ‘Start The Journey Back’ Following Season-Ending Ankle Injury

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said during his Monday news conference he had visited with Prescott earlier in the day following his season-ending injury in the win against the Giants at AT&T..

