It has been available for purchase on Steam since 2011.

The Sega title was originally released in 1992.

‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2’ Is Now Free on Steam

Sega Is Reportedly Developing a Live-Action 'Yakuza' Movie According to 'Variety,' the video game company has teamed up with 1212 Entertainment and Wild Sheep Content to bring their hit game series to the big screen.

Photo by Monica Chin / The Verge It has been a busy few days when it comes to covering deals. Both Best Buy and Amazon launched a deluge of early..

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story, the upcoming single-player League of Legends spinoff that will see the franchise debut on consoles for the first time,..

Image: Valve Gabe Newell, president of Valve, the video game company behind the Half-Life series and game marketplace Steam, is thanking the country..

Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Valve is adding a feature to Steam to let developers invite people to test their games right from the Steam..