Microsoft Takes Down Hacking Operation That Could Have Affected Election Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:03s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:03s - Published Microsoft Takes Down Hacking Operation That Could Have Affected Election According to CNN, Microsoft said on Monday that it took down the servers for a malware network known as Trickbot. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Microsoft American technology company The best anti-Prime Day 2020 deals Best Buy



You’re probably aware that Amazon Prime Day 2020 is underway, the big annual sale full of deals that are exclusive to Prime members...

The Verge 41 minutes ago Here’s Doom running on a Samsung fridge thanks to xCloud Doom Eternal running on a Samsung fridge. | Richard Mallard (Instagram)



I’m fairly sure cars were supposed to be flying by now, but instead we’ve..

The Verge 2 hours ago Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet Microsoft announced legal action Monday seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than one million zombie computers to loot bank..

New Zealand Herald 14 hours ago



Tweets about this