Microsoft Takes Down Hacking Operation That Could Have Affected Election

According to CNN, Microsoft said on Monday that it took down the servers for a malware network known as Trickbot.


Microsoft attempts takedown of global criminal botnet

 Microsoft announced legal action Monday seeking to disrupt a major cybercrime digital network that uses more than one million zombie computers to loot bank..
New Zealand Herald

Microsoft takes down massive hacking operation that could have affected the election

Microsoft has disrupted a massive hacking operation that it said could have indirectly affected...
Microsoft Takes Down Possible Election Hacking Operation

Microsoft Takes Down Possible Election Hacking Operation

"New legal approach" has allowed Microsoft to thwart what could have been an election tampering operation.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:13Published
Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign

Russian hackers suspected of targeting Biden campaign

Microsoft informed a consulting firm hired by Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden's campaign that it may have been the target of Russian state-sponsored cyberattacks.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:46Published