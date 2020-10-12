Sturgeon: Health and economy are not opposing objectives

Nicola Sturgeon has said that the health of the nation and the economy were not "opposing objectives" but were "two sides of the same coin".

Scotland's first minister was responding to the latest unemployment figures during her daily coronavirus press conference in Edinburgh today.

Report by Blairm.

